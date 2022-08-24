Yash beats up big players of industry with KGF 2's first-day collection of Rs. 54 Crore

While Yash took over his charm of Rocky Bhai to the next level with the film, the actor also set a benchmark at the box office by collecting Rs. 54 crore
Yash/ Still from KGF
The release of 'KGF 2' can be considered a game changer for the box office. While Yash took over his charm of Rocky Bhai to the next level with the film, the actor also set a benchmark at the box office by collecting Rs. 54 crore. On the very first day of 'KGF 2', these figures have not only thrilled all the big players in the industry but also gave them a big challenge to create content that would be able to reach somewhere near it.
The entertainment industry has seen a big dip even since the theaters were shut down in the pandemic. But soon after the implementation of some relaxation, the theaters finally saw some faces entering the hall. However, the numbers are not that which were earlier and needed a storm to bring out the housefull board and KGF 2 was that storm. While many big players came and were eyeing the opening of the theatres, they certainly failed to introduce the thrill that the audience is waiting for but that is not the case with 'KGF 2'. Where the film brought a huge crowd rushing to the theaters, it booked a massive opening of Rs. 54 crore. This is a magic every filmmaker has been eagerly waiting for.
Such a massive opening is still a dream for many biggies of the industry. Nevertheless, they are still struggling to reach somewhere near that figure. Moreover, the film has also collected a huge figure of 900 Cr. In the domestic market and doing business of around 27 million dollars in the International market. Moreover, as soon as the film was released on the OTT platform it has been gaining a lot of momentum in its viewership which doesn't seem to dip.