Kiara Advani shares her love for baking: 'Favourite Snakk'

Kiara Advani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who will be soon seen in the Telugu political action thriller ‘Game Changer’ has a penchant for baking.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of baking a cake and garnishing it with biscuits and choco chips, wearing a black T-shirt, a blue striped shirt, and a pair of denim.

She wrote in the caption, “Baking with my favourite snakk (sic)."

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen sharing the screen with Telugu star Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer’. The film directed by S. Shankar features Ram Charan in a triple role, leading an ensemble cast of Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

The actress also has 'Don 3' in the pipeline, which has Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

