Kichcha Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi Sudeep took to Instagram and wrote, “Today was a difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn’t the worst part"

Sanvi Sudeep, Kichcha Sudeep Pic/X

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep’s mother Saroja Sanjeev died on Sunday at a Bengaluru hospital following health-related issues. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment. Kichcha’s daughter Sanvi Sudeep took to social media and called out the ‘inhumane’ reel-makers who gathered outside their house and created a ruckus while the family grieved.

Sanvi Sudeep calls out people ‘cheering’ at her grandmother’s funeral

Sanvi took to Instagram and wrote, “Today was a difficult day for my family, but losing my grandmother wasn’t the worst part. The people who assembled outside my house, cheering loudly, stuffing cameras into my face as I try to grieve. I don’t know how much more inhumane one can be.”

She added, “When my father was crying for his mother, people were pushing and pulling and we had so much trouble giving her the send-off she deserved. I’m crying about losing a loved one and all these people cared about was the kind of reel they could post.”

Kichcha Sudeep says his mother was his first fan

Kichcha Sudeep paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, describing her as his true well wisher and first fan who even loved the worst of his work. The actor recalled his mother used to send him good morning texts every morning, but he didn't see her message on Saturday as he was caught up with the shooting of the reality TV series "Bigg Boss Kannada" season 11 on which he serves as the host.

My mother , the most unbiased, loving, forgiving, caring, and giving, in my life was valued , celebrated, and will always be cherished.

*Valued... because she was my true god next to me in the form of a human.

*Celeberated... because she was my festival. My teacher. My true… pic.twitter.com/UTU9mEq944 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 21, 2024

He wrote on X, “I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning. Everything,,,,, just about everything changed in just a few hours. I don't know how to undo this. I don't know how to accept this reality that has hit us. My mother, the one who gave such a tight hug before I left for the shoot, was no more within the next few hours. It's a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts.

“My mother was a great soul, and I will miss her. I for sure know yesterday, being an auspicious day was nature's and God's choice to take her from this earth. I thank each and everyone who turned up to pay respects to her. It was indeed very kind of you all. I thank all those who reached out to me through texts and tweets,” he added.