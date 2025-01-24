Breaking News
Kichcha Sudeep refuses to accept Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor; here's why

Updated on: 24 January,2025 11:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Karnataka State Government named Kichcha Sudeep Best Actor for his role in the 2019 film Paliwaan. However, the actor refused to accept the honour

Kichcha Sudeep refuses to accept Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor; here's why

Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep refuses to accept Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor; here's why
Actor Kichcha Sudeep has politely declined to accept the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor. He was awarded for his performance in the film 'Paliwaan', a sports drama released in 2019. In a post on X, the actor explained in detail the reason behind his decision. 


Kichcha Sudeep on why he refused State award


On Thursday, Kichcha took to X and gave an explanation behind his reason for rejecting the honour. "Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, it is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honour. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold,” he wrote. 


Kichcha added, "There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it. My dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards, and this acknowledgement from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for me to continue striving for excellence”.

Further Kichcha apologised to the jury members and the state government for his decision. He said, “This recognition is, in itself, my reward. I sincerely apologise to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause, and I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen. Once again, I thank the honourable members of the jury and the state government for recognising my work and considering me for this award”.

Karnataka State Film Awards 

The awards for the year 2019 were announced on Wednesday. The five-year delay was caused by the pandemic, claimed a release issued by the government. It is yet to announce awards for 2020 to 2024.

Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, actor Anupama Gowda won the Best Actress award for her role in Trayambakam. Others who won awards include V Harikrishna for Best Music for his compositions in Yajamana, starring Darshan. Darling Krishna bagged the Best Screenplay award for his directorial debut Love Mocktail, a romantic drama.

