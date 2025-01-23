14 killed in two separate accidents in Karnataka

Eight people were killed on the spot and two, who were wounded, also died failing to respond to the treatment.

As many as 14 people were killed and scores sustained injuries in two separate road accidents that occurred in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts on Friday.

The victims from Savanur in Haveri district, were heading towards the Yellapur fair to sell fruits when the accident occurred in a forested section, Uttara Kannada SP M Narayana said. Eight people were killed on the spot and two, who were wounded, also died failing to respond to the treatment.

In the Raichur incident, at least four persons, including three students were killed and ten others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Wednesday at Sindhanur, police said.

