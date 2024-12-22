Kiccha Sudeepa gave a befitting response to a reporter who questioned the English title Max for his Kannada language film. The film will be released in theatres on December 25

Kichcha Sudeepa

Listen to this article Kichcha Sudeepa hits back at reporter who questioned English title for his Kannada film, 'Max' x 00:00

Kichcha Sudeepa is currently awaiting the release of his actioner 'Max'. The film will be released in theatres on December 25. The actor who has been busy promoting the film recently responded to a reporter who questioned the English title for a Kannada language film. Clearly amused at the nature of the question, Sudeepa hit back at the reporter with a logical reasoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

English-Kannada language debate

"Why English title for your movie? Why not Kannada?" inquired a reporter during a press meet for the film 'Max'. Amused by the questions, Sudeepa took a long pause and continued to look at the reporter. He then said in Kannada, "Why are names of all news channels in English when the viewers and the interviewee like myself are Kannadigas?"

He further said, "We’re in Karnataka, having English medium schools and the kids going there are Kannadigas!"

He asked the reporter, "Do you have Apple? Why don't you try saying Apple in Kannada? So what exactly is the problem?"

Sudeepa's answer left netizens impressed. This comes amid a raging language debate especially in Karnataka. Multiple incidents of people being forced to speak Kannada in Bengaluru has been reported in the recent past. The metro city is home to many working professionals from different parts of the country who are not adept with the local language. This has often caused a rift between the so-called outsiders and locals.

About Kiccha Sudeepa's Max

Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the high energy thriller unfolds in a single night. Sudeepa plays a cop who returns after a suspension. The actor plays a cop called Arjun Mahakshay, who’s been nicknamed Max for the terror he has unleashed on those that have had a run-in with him.

Talking to OTT Play about the challenges faced by the Kannada film industry, the actor said, "The major challenge for the Kannada film industry is a lack of Kannada lovers. If you look at the entire state, wherever there are hardcore Kannada centres, all is well. But that’s not the case with cities, where there is a mix of people from all across the country. I am not against it. The issue is that the core business of Kannada cinema happens in cities and there are not enough people to sustain it. It is a perpetual fight that we have always been having against other languages. Our issues start there, and everything else is an extension of that."