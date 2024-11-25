'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been making waves in the country and the fans can't keep calm as makers dropped the item song 'Kissik' featuring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been breaking records, first with its massive trailer launch event in Patna which was witnessed by more than 2 lakh. And now, the makers recently released the film’s most-awaited item song. The song Kissik featuring Allu Arjun-Sreeleela's sizzling chemistry has set a remarkable record by surpassing the highest-viewed South Indian song in just 18 hours. Makers shared a post highlighting that the 'Kissik' Telugu lyrical video hit a massive 25 million plus views.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela's mutual admiration for each other

The dancing queen Sreeleela has truly created a stir with the release of the 'Kissik' song from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. With her sensational and bold moves, the actress delivered an electrifying performance. While she received tremendous love from all over, this time, she also earned praise from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier stunned everyone with her dazzling performance in 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media and shared a still of Sreeleela, writing:

"@sreeleela14 killed it 🔥🔥🔥

Keep calm and wait for #pushpa2✨✨✨

@alluarjunonline"

Replying to this, Sreeleela wrote -

"A die-hard Sam fan here! @samantharuthprabhuo

With the blessings of oo antavaa😘❤‍🔥"

The actress, who made waves with the popular song 'Kurchi Madathapetti' from 'Guntur Kaaram' starring Mahesh Babu, has returned with yet another epic dance number in the biggest film of the year, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Since the announcement of her involvement in the song, Sreeleela has been the talk of the town, and she has truly delivered an exceptional performance.

What to expect from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

This record highlights the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the movie and its music. It’s a testament to the widespread fan base of 'Pushpa 2' and the strong following of its music, especially after the success of the first movie's soundtrack. It is speculated that the film will break all records and be the biggest blockbuster of all time.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music on T-Series. The film will be released in theatres on December 5, 2024. Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will come back as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil will play Pushpa's adversary, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.