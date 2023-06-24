KV Vijayendra Prasad on film with Mahesh Babu: It's along the lines of Indiana Jones series: It’s along the lines of Indiana Jones series

With Mahesh Babu playing an explorer, veteran writer Prasad says adventure drama with filmmaker-son SS Rajamouli being envisioned as a franchise

Mahesh Babu, who will star in KV Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajmouli's next film

Aren’t we all eagerly awaiting filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his writer-father KV Vijayendra Prasad’s next, after RRR’s global success and Oscar win? The veteran writer has spent over a year scripting the yet-untitled jungle adventure drama, which will feature Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Now, there might be another reason to look forward to the big-budget film. It turns out the project is along the lines of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones film series, and is being envisioned as a franchise.

Sources reveal that Babu will be seen as a globe-trotting explorer on his quest for valuable objects. The premise sets the foundation for multiple adventures. “It is being developed as a franchise like the Indiana Jones series. However, unlike that franchise, this movie is set in the present day, with the story deeply rooted in Indian culture, mythology and history, as Vijayendra Prasad and Rajamouli’s projects usually are. The first film will be shot not only in India and Africa, but various countries as the character will be shown travelling around the globe,” shares a source.



Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad

A franchise was the last thing on Prasad’s mind when he sat down to write the adventure drama. All he had was a real-life incident that forms the film’s starting point. The source adds, “As he continued writing the script, both the writer and director felt it could be developed into a franchise with the central character leading each edition. Other key characters could join him in the subsequent instalments, as he moves from one adventure to another. The father-son duo will give a narration to Mahesh after the script is finalised. For now, the plan is to announce the project on the actor’s birthday on August 9.”

When mid-day reached out to Prasad, he confirmed that they are contemplating making it a franchise. “It is along the lines of the Indiana Jones series. It will be an adventure-action drama, with lots of emotions, like Raiders of the Lost Ark [1981]. My script should be complete by July, after which I will give it to my son. We hope to make it a franchise, but who knows? We are leaving the climax open-ended, thus exploring the possibility of a sequel.” If things go as planned, Rajamouli will take it on floors by summer 2024.