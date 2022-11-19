KV Vijayendra Prasad: We have cracked sequel’s premise

After RRR director Rajamouli confirms that blockbuster’s second edition is in the works, writer-father Prasad says the film will take the revolutionaries’ journey ahead
RRR is among the biggest hits of 2022
In March, a week after RRR opened to smashing numbers at the box office, famed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had told mid-day that the story could lend itself to a sequel, possibly set outside India (Can take the heroes on adventure outside India, March 30). That was enough for fans to root for a second instalment. Soon, Jr NTR — who played Komaram Bheem to Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period drama — too expressed hopes of returning to the grand universe created by director SS Rajamouli. One can then imagine cinephiles’ excitement after Rajamouli, at an RRR screening in Chicago last week, confirmed that a sequel is in the works.