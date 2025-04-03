The makers of L2: Empuraan implemented 24 cuts, including changing character names and removing BJP MP Suresh Gopi’s name from the credits, following controversy over the film’s portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots

L-Empuraan still; R- Suresh Gopi

Listen to this article Empuraan controversy: BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi’s name removed from credits, see list of all 24 cuts x 00:00

After a raging political debate and controversy surrounding Mohanlal's latest release, L2: Empuraan, the makers voluntarily incorporated edits. The team of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial implemented 24 cuts after a section of people condemned the portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24 cuts include changing the name of the antagonist Baba Bajrangi to Baldev. Apart from trimming footage from the riot scene, BJP MP Suresh Gopi’s name was also removed from the credit list. The BJP MP, who is also a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry, was originally thanked in the credits, though his contribution to the film was not revealed. However, according to the new edit, his name has now been removed.

24 Cuts Ordered by CBFC in Empuraan

The total duration of the cuts amounts to 2 minutes and 8 seconds.

Apart from Suresh Gopi, the "Thank You" card for IRS officer Jyothis Mohan was also removed.

The card that previously read "2002 India" ahead of the riot scene now reads "A few years ago."

Deleted the visual of a tractor and other vehicles passing in front of a religious structure.

An 11-second conversation between Zayed Masood and Masood was cut.

Over 30 seconds of violent visuals depicting attacks against women were removed.

Certain parts of Balraj’s scenes were deleted. Actor Abhimanyu Singh’s character Balraj’s name was changed to Baldev from Baba Bajrangi, the name he assumes after joining Jathin Ramdas’ party in Kerala. The name has been changed in 15 places.

A 13-second conversation between Balraj and Munna was trimmed.

The word 'NIA' has been muted in the film.

A 2-second visual of Peethambaran was removed, and a nameboard from a car was blurred.

In all, 128 seconds of the film were removed. Earlier, the Mohanlal-starrer was 179.52 minutes long. The run time after the re-censor is 177.44 minutes, that is, 2 hours 57 minutes and 44 seconds. The revised version is expected to hit cinemas from April 2, as per reports.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor on Empuraan controversy

"We don’t make a film on a wrong. The film has been widely accepted, and there is no need for any controversy," said Perumbavoor.

He also starred that the re-edit was not the result of any external pressure but rather a proactive decision to address concerns raised by some viewers.

"After we felt that certain sections of the society were unhappy, we decided to take a re-look and arrived at this decision collectively," he added.

Dismissing speculations of blame directed at director Prithviraj Sukumaran -- who also plays a key role in the film -- Perumbavoor asserted that everyone, including superstar Mohanlal, was fully aware of the creative decisions.

"There is no reason to single out Prithviraj," he clarified.