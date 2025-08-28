Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon has found herself in a controversy after being booked in the abduction and assault of an IT employee. The actress is reportedly absconding right now while her friends and co-accused have been arrested

Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon has found herself in trouble after she was named as an accused in the incident of kidnapping and beating a young IT employee in Kochi following an argument at a bar. It is being said that the actor.was allegedly in the car of the kidnappers. Videos of Lakshmi, along with a few others blocking a car and arguing, have also gone viral on the internet.

What exactly happened?

According to a Cinema Vikatan report, last Sunday, August 24, Lakshmi Menon, who is also known for her work in Malayalam cinema, visited a luxury bar located on Banerjee Road in Kochi, Kerala. She was there with some close friends when an altercation reportedly broke out between them and another group of youths. The clash is believed to have lasted from 11 pm to 12 am, as the atmosphere became very tense.

After the fight, Lakshmi Menon's friends Mithun and Anees reportedly forced IT company youth, who was allegedly the cause of the fight, into their car. The victim directly complained to the police that he was attacked inside the car, and then beaten up on the road in the middle of the night. After assaulting the victim, they abandoned him there. This complaint has sparked a massive controversy over the incident.

The police took action based on the complaint and have arrested Mithun and Anees for investigating the matter. However, it has been officially announced that actress Lakshmi Menon is currently absconding.

Where is Lakshmi Menon?

Lakshmi Menon rose to prominence as a leading actress in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She has once again grabbed a lot of attention due to this incident, although she has been away from the film world for a while now. The fact that her name has made headlines after a long gap has left fans sad and shocked. Currently, the question 'Where is Lakshmi Menon?' is being widely discussed everywhere, including the industry and social media..

Lakshmi is known for her work in films like Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya, Ideal Couple, Sundarapandian Kumki, Kutti Puli, Pandiya Naadu, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Rekka and others.