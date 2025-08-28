Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon booked for kidnappping and assault of IT professional

Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon booked for kidnappping and assault of IT professional

Updated on: 28 August,2025 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon has found herself in a controversy after being booked in the abduction and assault of an IT employee. The actress is reportedly absconding right now while her friends and co-accused have been arrested

Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon booked for kidnappping and assault of IT professional

Lakshmi Menon

Listen to this article
Tamil actress Lakshmi Menon booked for kidnappping and assault of IT professional
x
00:00

Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon has found herself in trouble after she was named as an accused in the incident of kidnapping and beating a young IT employee in Kochi following an argument at a bar. It is being said that the actor.was allegedly in the car of the kidnappers. Videos of Lakshmi, along with a few others blocking a car and arguing, have also gone viral on the internet.

Tamil actor Lakshmi Menon has found herself in trouble after she was named as an accused in the incident of kidnapping and beating a young IT employee in Kochi following an argument at a bar. It is being said that the actor.was allegedly in the car of the kidnappers. Videos of Lakshmi, along with a few others blocking a car and arguing, have also gone viral on the internet.

What exactly happened?



According to a Cinema Vikatan report, last Sunday, August 24, Lakshmi Menon, who is also known for her work in Malayalam cinema, visited a luxury bar located on Banerjee Road in Kochi, Kerala. She was there with some close friends when an altercation reportedly broke out between them and another group of youths. The clash is believed to have lasted from 11 pm to 12 am, as the atmosphere became very tense.


After the fight, Lakshmi Menon's friends Mithun and Anees reportedly forced IT company youth, who was allegedly the cause of the fight, into their car. The victim directly complained to the police that he was attacked inside the car, and then beaten up on the road in the middle of the night. After assaulting the victim, they abandoned him there. This complaint has sparked a massive controversy over the incident.

The police took action based on the complaint and have arrested Mithun and Anees for investigating the matter. However, it has been officially announced that actress Lakshmi Menon is currently absconding.

Where is Lakshmi Menon?

Lakshmi Menon rose to prominence as a leading actress in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She has once again grabbed a lot of attention due to this incident, although she has been away from the film world for a while now. The fact that her name has made headlines after a long gap has left fans sad and shocked. Currently, the question 'Where is Lakshmi Menon?' is being widely discussed everywhere, including the industry and social media.. 

Lakshmi is known for her work in films like Raghuvinte Swantham Rasiya, Ideal Couple, Sundarapandian Kumki, Kutti Puli, Pandiya Naadu, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Rekka and others.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kerala Controversial Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK