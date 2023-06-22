Leo First Look: On his 49th birthday, Vijay shared his first look from his upcoming film 'Leo' with director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Vijay in Leo

Listen to this article 'Leo' First Look: Vijay treats fans with poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj-film on his birthday x 00:00

Actor Vijay turns a year older today. The actor began his day by unveiling new poster of his upcoming film Leo. The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Kanagaraj took to his social media handle to share the first look of the film while wishing his main lead on his birthday. "#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday

@actorvijayanna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!"

In the first look poster, Vijay can be seen giving a ferocious expression as he uses a hammer to hit a living being, which is not clearly visible in the poster. Behind Vijay is a wolf, looking equally ferocious.

'Leo' will also act as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt debut in Tamil cinema. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast.

The film started shooting earlier this year. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram', headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.

In March, the team of Leo dropped a video saluting the spirit of the team who shot for the film in difficult conditions.

"Massive respect to the cast and crew of #LEO who worked really hard no matter what, in the process of entertaining people," wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj sharing the video.

7 Screen Studio's 'Thalalathy 67' will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will star, Thalapathy Vijay sir, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.