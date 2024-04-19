Breaking News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth cast their vote in Chennai

Updated on: 19 April,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the first phase of polling commences in different parts of the country, actors Ajith and Rajinikanth were seen fulfiling their duty

Ajith and Rajinikanth

 As the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced on Friday, many people were seen heading to the nearest polling booths to cast their votes. Among the early ones were also Tamil film superstar Ajith Kumar


The superstar arrived at the polling booth at 6.45 am, 15 minutes before the centers opened for voting. The actor arrived early in the morning to fulfill his duty as a citizen and to not cause trouble to other citizens. Ajith was seen in a white shirt as he arrived at the Thiruvanmiyur polling booth in Chennai. He posed for the media and flaunted his inked finger with pride after casting his vote. 


Videos and photos of the superstar arriving at the polling booth soon made their way to social media. 


Apart from him, superstar Rajinikanth also cast his vote in the morning on Friday in Chennai.

Actors Dhanush and Siva Karthiyekan also turned up to cast their votes on Friday morning. 

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am. Voters will exercise their franchise until 6:00 pm.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. 

Ajith's work front:

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's 'Thunivu', directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in 'Vidaa Muyarchi', co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. The title of his 63rd film was also recently annoucned. "With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X.

'Good Bad Ugly', which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame. The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.

