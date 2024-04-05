Following concerns about the actor's well-being, his spokesperson Suresh Chandra assured the world that the actor was fine

Ajith Kumar

Listen to this article Ajith Kumar's car accident: Actor's publicist shares details of the unfortunate on-set stunt mishap x 00:00

Yesterday footage showing actor Ajith Kumar performing stunts for Vidaa Muyarchi without a stunt double, including a scene where his car overturned, garnered significant attention on social media. Following concerns about the actor's well-being, his spokesperson Suresh Chandra assured Times of India that Ajith was unharmed and swiftly returned to the shoot.

Actor's publicist shares details of the unfortunate on-set stunt mishap

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video clip, Ajith is seen driving a car with Arav seated beside him. Suddenly, the car flips over, prompting the crew to rush towards them. Ajith's publicist addressed the incident, providing clarification. “The team was shooting an action sequence on a highway in Azerbaijan. The speculation is that one of the tyres of the vehicle that Ajith sir was driving might have gotten deflated, leading to this accident."

He added, “Arav and Ajith sir went for a check-up and resumed shoot within three hours. Neither of the two actors suffered any injury.” To note, the video was taken in November last year.

About Ajith Kumar's car accident

Ajith Kumar's car reportedly veered off the road, tipping over, as the actor lost control while attempting to pull over. Actor Arav was also in the car, with his hands bound and his neck taped to the seat. As the car started to flip, Ajith Kumar calmly said "Easy, Easy," and then checked on Arav once the car had flipped over and come to a stop.

On the work front:

Ajith's most recent film was 2023's 'Thunivu', directed by H Vinoth. He will be next seen in 'Vidaa Muyarchi', co-starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. The title of his 63rd film was also recently annoucned. "With Wholesome Humbleness herewith, we Announce the title of AK's Next Movie Called as #GoodBadUgly #AjithKumar @MythriOfficial," Chandra posted on X.

'Good Bad Ugly', which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of "Mark Antony" fame. The movie, which will be released around the festival of Pongal in 2025, is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and will feature music composed by Devi Shri Prasad.