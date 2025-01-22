Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Madha Gaja Raja actor Vishal calls Santhanam medicine to solve peoples issues

Madha Gaja Raja actor Vishal calls Santhanam ‘medicine’ to solve people’s issues

Updated on: 22 January,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Vishal, whose latest film Madha Gaja Raja has emerged a blockbuster, took to X to wish his close friend and co-actor in the film, Santhanam, a happy birthday

Madha Gaja Raja actor Vishal calls Santhanam ‘medicine’ to solve people’s issues

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Madha Gaja Raja actor Vishal calls Santhanam ‘medicine’ to solve people’s issues
x
00:00

Wishing close friend Santhanam a very happy birthday, actor Vishal on Tuesday called the comedian-turned-hero “a medicine to solve many people’s issues”. 


Vishal, whose latest film Madha Gaja Raja has emerged a blockbuster, took to X to wish his close friend and co-actor in the film, Santhanam, a happy birthday.



Calling Santhanam his darling brother, Vishal said, “Too happy for you, for us and for the mega blockbuster #MadhaGajaRaja. Our combination has always been loved by the audience. Thank you for being part of the successful journey of #MGR and I wish you all success, peace &amp; prosperity.”

The actor then called Santhanam a doctor without the certificate. He wrote, “Keep being the doctor without the certificate because when you come on screen, you are the medicine to solve many people’s issues as you make them smile with your laughter therapy. Keep doing this magic . Love you and God Bless.”

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been produced by Gemini Film Circuit and stars Vishal, Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. Actors Santhanam and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles in the film, the production of which began in 2012 and got completed in 2013. The film had remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles but now, the film has released and emerged a success.

Interestingly, Santhanam started his film career as a comedian before turning a full-fledged hero. When ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ was made, he was cast as a comedian. However, the film released almost 13 years later by which time, Santhanam had emerged a bankable hero in the Tamil film industry.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update latest films

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK