'Madha Gaja Raja is my career-best film', says Tamil actor Vishal

Vishal, who is thrilled that Madha Gaja Raja’s splendid run in theatres is continuing well into its second week, has now disclosed that it is his career’s best

Actor Vishal, who is thrilled that his recently released film Madha Gaja Raja’s splendid run in theatres is continuing well into its second week, has now disclosed that this film is his career’s best – both box office collections wise and in terms of response as well.



Taking to X to share his delight, the actor wrote, “ Now, this is something so good to hear and share with you lovelies -- to make a 12-year-old film, #MadhaGajaRaja, a grand blockbuster.

Almost 75% of the theatres has been retained for the second week, running in 375 screens all across Tamil Nadu.

“Almost 75% of the theatres has been retained for the second week, running in 375 screens all across Tamil Nadu. The miracle continues in its second week with God’s blessings and all you lovely audience’s response who have enjoyed the film and are repeatedly coming back to see this laugh-riot commercial entertainer,” the actor said.

“Happy to hear from theatre owners that the family audiences have been coming even during weekdays with their children enjoying the film wholeheartedly. This is a true #winner! Just elated that it is my career best film at the Box Office collections-wise and response-wise,” he said.

Thanking audiences once again for their overwhelming response to the film, the actor wrote, “Thank you all once again for showing your love and thank you #SundharC Sir, the king of commercial entertainers for giving a worthy film for the audience who were longing for a total commercial entertainer, which has made them to come with kids and enjoy it for 2.30 hours. This is a great start in 2025 for the film industry and for all of us. God bless.”

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been produced by Gemini Film Circuit and stars Vishal, Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. Actors Santhanam and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles in the film, the production of which began in 2012 and got completed in 2013. The film had remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles but now, the film has released and emerged a success.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever