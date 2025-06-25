Spanning over a decade, the series will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, starting with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminating with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Listen to this article Hombale Films announce line-up for Mahavatar Cinematic Universe x 00:00

Hombale Films presents and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for their ambitious animated franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Spanning over a decade, the series will chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu, starting with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminating with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

Hombale announces 7 epic animated films

The official release calendar includes:

* Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

* Mahavatar Parshuram (2027)

* Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029)

* Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031)

* Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033)

* Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035)

* Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Director Ashwin Kumar added, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with the powerhouse Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar... Now Bharat will Roar!”

Producer Shilpaa Dhawan echoed the enthusiasm, stating, “The possibilities are endless, and I'm pumped to see our stories roar to life on screen! Buckle up for an epic cinematic ride!”

'Universe to bring Vishnu avatars to life'

An official quote from Hombale Films read, “At Hombale Films, we believe in storytelling that transcends time and borders,” said a spokesperson from Hombale Films. “With Mahavatar, we are proud to present a cinematic universe that brings the sacred avatars of Vishnu to life through breathtaking animation. This is more than a film series — it is our tribute to India’s spiritual legacy.”

The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe isn’t limited to film alone; it is envisioned as a multi-platform cultural phenomenon. Expanding into comics, immersive video games, digital storytelling, and collectible experiences, the universe will offer fans multiple ways to engage with the epic saga. From graphic novel adaptations to interactive adventures, Mahavatar will bring ancient stories to life across mediums, building a rich world that resonates with today’s audiences across age groups and platforms.

About Mahavatar Cinematic Universe's first film

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. And presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.