Hombale Films treated us to the mega-blockbuster 'Kantara', a film that showcased a story from the heartlands of India. Known for creating content-rich films, the production house left everyone intrigued about their next announcement, leaving audiences wondering what mythology or story Hombale Films would bring to life this time. Now, they have finally revealed the motion poster of their next mega project, 'Mahavatar Narsimha', which is an animated film. 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is a film about The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar—Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films announced their upcoming project with an intriguing motion poster. Accompanied by an impactful caption, they wrote: "When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar—Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation. Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D. Coming soon to theatres near you! #MahavatarNarsimha is the First Tale of the #Mahavatar Series. @hombalefilms @kleemproduction @SamCSmusic @MahavatarTales"

Fans' reaction to the motion poster

As soon as the motion poster came out, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Now days Hombale and Maadock is the best production house... They are going crazy, another blockbuster will coming”. “Omg!! Got tears and goosebumps at the same time. Bhagavan Narasimha is power. He is ferocity. He is strength. He is fear. He is everything. Can't wait to watch this on the big screen. Superb venture by the greatest production house of KFI, namma Hombale,” another one wrote.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur on the upcoming film

While sharing about this amazing announcement, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are really proud to be associated with 'Mahavatar Narsimha'. It is an animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in. We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives. We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them.”

More about Hombale films

Hombale Films has been creating compelling content with their films. With 'Kantara', 'KGF 1 & 2', and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire', the production house has delivered phenomenal successes. They have consistently produced content with compelling stories. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to experiencing a divine journey like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.