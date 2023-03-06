Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's twinning moment at Sania Mirza's farewell party

South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife actor Namrata Shirodkar twinned in black at ace player Sania Mirza's farewell bash

Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Star couples set instances that make fans go gaga over their romance. South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar, twinned in black at ace player Sania Mirza's farewell bash.



Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted a picture from the evening. While Mahesh sported a black casual jacket, Namrata chose a blingy dress for the occasion. Congratulating Sania on her terrific inning, Mahesh wrote in the caption, "What a journey!! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar"





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Prominent personalities like former Indian sports minister and current Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Bigg Boss 16 winner rapper MC Stan, Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi, and Diana Penty attended Sania Mirza's farewell in Hyderabad.



Mirza played her two exhibition tennis matches at the Bahadur Stadium, where she made her WTA event debut back in 2003. She was playing as a wild-card entry at Hyderabad Open.



A year later, she won the doubles title at the very same event with South Africa's Liezel Huber. It was the first title of Sania's 44 WTA titles, out of which 43 came in doubles competition and only one in singles. She also clinched six grand slam titles and made four appearances at the summer Olympics in a decorated career that lasted for two decades.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu resumes work post father Krishna's demise

She had retired from professional tennis after the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this month.

Sania played two exhibition matches, featuring Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and American tennis player Bethanie Mettek Sands, her 'best friend' and former doubles partner. She emerged victorious in both of her matches, much to the joy and delight of an excited home crowd.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever