×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mahesh Babu resumes work post father Krishnas demise

Mahesh Babu resumes work post father Krishna's demise

Updated on: 04 December,2022 11:43 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

Top

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In November 2022, he lost his father Krishna. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu resumes work post father Krishna's demise

Picture courtesy/Mahesh Babu's Instagram account


Weeks after the death of his father Krishna, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu returned to work on Saturday.


On Saturday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the update.



"Back to work!! Pleasure working with you @sureshnatarajan.in! @mountaindewin," he wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu also shared a picture from the sets.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "wow..so happy to have you back."

"You never stop inspiring us..The grind shouldn't stop," another fan commented.

Mahesh's wife Namrata reacted to the image with fire emojis.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In November 2022, he lost his father Krishna. He died due to cardiac arrest. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note for late father Krishna

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mahesh babu Regional Cinema News Entertainment News south cinema Instagram

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK