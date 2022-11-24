Mahesh Babu pens heartfelt note for late father Krishna

Days after his demise, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note addressed to his late father

Krishna. Pic- Mahesh Babu's Twitter handle

Krishna, Telugu film superstar, and father of actor Mahesh Babu, passed away on November 15. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old.

Days after his demise, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note addressed to his late father. "Your life was celebrated...your passing is being celebrated even more...Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly...daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration...my courage... and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless...Your light will shine in me forever...I will carry your legacy forward... will make you even more proud...Love you Nanna...My Superstar," he wrote.



The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year. The superstar of yesteryears was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. In January, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor, and DTS.

