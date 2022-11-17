×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mahesh Babus daughter Sitara pays emotional tribute to superstar Krishna

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pays emotional tribute to superstar Krishna

Updated on: 17 November,2022 12:45 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

Top

Mourning the demise of her grandfather, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara pays emotional tribute to superstar Krishna

Sitara with Krishna. Pic- Instagram


The demise of superstar Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, has left his family members, colleagues and fans in extreme grief.


Mourning the demise of her grandfather, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.



"Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu...," Sitara wrote, adding a picture with her grandfather.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni also expressed grief over the demise of his grandfather.

Also Read: PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna

Taking to Instagram, Gautam wrote, "Wherever you are... I will always love you .. and I know you will too... Miss you Thatha garu...more than I can say..."

Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor and DTS.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mahesh babu Instagram Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK