×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna

PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna

Updated on: 15 November,2022 12:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family

PM Modi mourns death of Telugu actor Krishna

Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment.


"Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment," Modi tweeted.




Also read: Veteran actor Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passes away

He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

The veteran actor, 80, died early on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based private super-specialty hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi national news india mahesh babu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK