Actor Mahesh Babu is one of the most widely known and popular names of the Telugu film industry. The superstar who belongs to a film family has made a mark in the industry with his charismatic screen presence. The younger son of veteran Telugu actor Krishna, Mahesh made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa (1979), at the age of four, and acted in eight other films as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) which won him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut.

1. Sarileru Neekevvaru

At the top of the list for the actor is the 2020 film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and was made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. The first-day collection of the film worldwide was Rs 65.2 cr. While the India gross collection was Rs 190.2 cr the worldwide collection was Rs 214.8 cr making it a blockbuster.

2. Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022)

Directed by Parasuram, this action packed film also stars Keerthy Suresh along with Mahesh Babu. The film was made on a budget of Rs 125 cr and collected Rs 75.5 cr on day 1 worldwide. The film collected Rs 161.7 cr gross in India and Rs 188.4 cr gross worldwide.

3. Guntur Kaaram (2024)

Mahesh Babu's latest film directed by Trivikram Srinivas was average at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 125 cr, the film collected Rs 152.6 cr gross in India and Rs 184.2 cr gross worldwide. The opening day collection was Rs 73.2 cr gross worldwide.

4. Maharshi (2019)

This is among Mahesh Babu's most loved film and also stars Pooja Hegde. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film was made on a budget of Rs 90 cr. The film collected Rs 151.4 cr gross in India and Rs 172.7 cr gross worldwide.

5. Bharath Ane Nenu (2018)

Directed by ace filmmaker Kortala Siva, the films tars Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj along with the Mahesh Babu. The film collected Rs 132.6 cr gross in India and Rs 53.8 cr gross worldwide. The film was made on a budget of Rs 95 cr.

6. Srimanthudu (2015)

This is yet another film directed by Kortala Siva that was a blockbuster at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 70 cr, the film earned Rs 121.8 cr gross in India and Rs 145.2 cr gross worldwide.

7. Spyder (2017)

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the crime thriller was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore. The film collected Rs 102.6 crore gross in India and Rs 117.8 cr gross worldwide making it a disaster.

8. Pokiri

This 2006 film by the actor was an all-time blockbuster and is still loved by the audience. The film made on a meagre budget of Rs 10 crore collected Rs 59.8 cr gross worldwide and Rs 63.4 cr gross worldwide.