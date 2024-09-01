Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mahesh Babus daughter Sitara says shes idolised Alia Bhatt since she was 2 years old watch video

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara says she’s idolised Alia Bhatt since she was 2 years old - watch video

Updated on: 01 September,2024 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara expressed her love for Alia Bhatt and recalled idolising her since she was just two years old. Watch the video

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara says she’s idolised Alia Bhatt since she was 2 years old - watch video

Alia Bhatt with Sitara Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara says she’s idolised Alia Bhatt since she was 2 years old - watch video
x
00:00

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is a big Alia Bhatt fan. After sharing her epic selfie at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Sitara got candid on meeting the superstar in person. In a recent interview with iDream Media, she expressed her love for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor and recalled idolising her since she was just two years old. Watch the video below. 






What Sitara said about Alia Bhatt

In the clip, Sitara says, “I've met Alia Bhatt two times. One when I was like five or six. And I met her recently at the wedding.” When the interviewer asked her if she’d told Alia Bhatt that she’s a fan, the star kid replied, “She knows. I told her when I was like six and I told her now when I recently met her. I love her so much and I've idolized her since I was like literally two.”

About Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son Gautam as well. Back in 2023, Sitara made her debut on Times Square Billboard. Sitara was the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels and the company introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. She became the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square. 

Sitara Ghattamaneni has garnered a huge fan base on social media, boasting over 2 million followers on Instagram alone. Sitara has also featured alongside her father, Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny Song. She even gave the voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, 'Frozen 2'.

Mahesh Babu’s work front 

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

On his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mahesh babu alia bhatt Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK