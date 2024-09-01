In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara expressed her love for Alia Bhatt and recalled idolising her since she was just two years old. Watch the video

Alia Bhatt with Sitara Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara says she’s idolised Alia Bhatt since she was 2 years old - watch video x 00:00

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is a big Alia Bhatt fan. After sharing her epic selfie at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Sitara got candid on meeting the superstar in person. In a recent interview with iDream Media, she expressed her love for the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor and recalled idolising her since she was just two years old. Watch the video below.

What Sitara said about Alia Bhatt

In the clip, Sitara says, “I've met Alia Bhatt two times. One when I was like five or six. And I met her recently at the wedding.” When the interviewer asked her if she’d told Alia Bhatt that she’s a fan, the star kid replied, “She knows. I told her when I was like six and I told her now when I recently met her. I love her so much and I've idolized her since I was like literally two.”

About Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son Gautam as well. Back in 2023, Sitara made her debut on Times Square Billboard. Sitara was the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels and the company introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. She became the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square.

Sitara Ghattamaneni has garnered a huge fan base on social media, boasting over 2 million followers on Instagram alone. Sitara has also featured alongside her father, Mahesh Babu in the dance video, Penny Song. She even gave the voice-over to baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the film, 'Frozen 2'.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer "Guntur Kaaram," directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

On his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.