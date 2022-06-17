Mahesh Babu shares fun pictures with his 'tribe' in Italy; see post

On Thursday, the 46-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a streak of 'goofy' glimpses from his Italy trip. "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe", he wrote in the caption

Picture courtesy/Mahesh Babu's Instagram account

Mahesh Babu is 'making memories' on his road trip on the streets of Europe with 'his tribe' Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni. On Thursday, the 46-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a streak of fun pictures from his Italy trip. "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe", he wrote in the caption.

Show full article

Prior to this post, the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' star visited Germany and Switzerland and posted a picture with his wife and kids while he was on a road trip to Italy, "Germany-Switzerland-Italy. Road trip it is. Next stop Italy. Lunch with the crazies" he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

In reaction to the post, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "I missed the fondue." in the comment section. Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also reacted to the post by dropping a bunch of heart-eye emoticons in the comment section.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu on Bollywood debut: There is no need to do Hindi movies

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12.

After the success of his recent film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar's directorial.