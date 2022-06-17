Mahesh Babu shares fun pictures with his 'tribe' in Italy; see post

On Thursday, the 46-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a streak of 'goofy' glimpses from his Italy trip. "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe", he wrote in the caption
Picture courtesy/Mahesh Babu's Instagram account
Mahesh Babu is 'making memories' on his road trip on the streets of Europe with 'his tribe' Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni. On Thursday, the 46-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a streak of fun pictures from his Italy trip. "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe", he wrote in the caption.
