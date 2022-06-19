Breaking News
Mahesh Babu shares his Moments in Milan with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu shares his 'Moments in Milan' with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey selfie with Namrata. The lovebirds were twinning in black

Mahesh Babu shares his 'Moments in Milan' with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Picture courtesy/Mahesh Babu's Instagram account


Telegu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam and treats his fans with some glimpses from their vacay.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey selfie with Namrata. The lovebirds were twinning in black.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)


