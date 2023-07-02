Breaking News
Mahesh Babu shares major fitness goal with latest video

Updated on: 02 July,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the video, Mahesh Babu can be seen doing intense workout sessions. From landmine press to skillmill run, Mahesh Babu's workout session has it all

Picture Courtesy/Mahesh Babu's Instagram account

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu not only amazes fans with his acting skills but also with his fitness regime. The latest workout video bears proof of the same. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu gave a glimpse of his workout sessions. In the video, Mahesh Babu can be seen doing intense workout sessions. He donned a simple tee, shorts and a pair of sports shoes. From landmine press to skillmill run, Mahesh Babu's workout session has it all.


Sharing the video, he wrote, "My Saturday Sizzle Set!! With my favourite skillmill finisher.."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)


Soon after she dropped the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Mahesh' wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Johnwick". Another commented, "Am I only seeing him as John wick?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram'. On the occasion of his father and actor Krishna birth anniversary, he unveiled the title and teaser of the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu shared the poster and captioned it, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna." In the next post, he unveiled the teaser of the film titled 'Guntur Kaaram'. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Highly inflammable! #GunturKaaram." The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.

The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek of its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

The teaser ends with a homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

