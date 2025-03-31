After L2: Empuraan comes under fire from right-wing groups for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, the makers voluntarily introduce 17 changes; CBFC to issue a new certificate

Mohanlal leads L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer (2018)

At the launch of L2: Empuraan, when mid-day had asked Prithviraj Sukumaran whether he felt compelled to self-censor the political drama in today’s times, the director had noted that cinema is always “inspired by what is happening in society” and that it’s important for a filmmaker to stay objective (When movies hold up a mirror to society, March 3). Today, Sukumaran has taken his Mohanlal-starrer back to the editing table, after the March 27 release was criticised by some ring-wing groups for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The makers are voluntarily incorporating 17 changes in the political actioner and have sought the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) approval for the modifications.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

An insider reveals, “Many felt that the character of Baba Bajrangi in the film has similarities to Babu Bajrangi, who was convicted for his role in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre and is currently out on bail on medical grounds. In response to the backlash, the film’s producers sought approval from the CBFC to make modifications. The 17 edits will include changing Baba Bajrangi’s name, and reducing the riot scenes to half its current runtime. A scene that shows pregnant women being violated will be shortened. Before its release, the CBFC had initially recommended only two edits—one was reducing a scene of sexual violence by half, thus limiting a violent act to a flash; another was removing the national flag in a scene. These adjustments were made in line with the board’s guidelines. With the new set of changes, the runtime will be reduced by just about a minute.”

The source says that the changes will be reviewed by the CBFC after which a fresh certificate will be issued on Monday. The new version of L2: Empuraan will likely be played in theatres from April 2.

‘Regret causing distress’

On Sunday, Mohanlal issued an apology, stating, “I have come to know that certain political and social themes portrayed in Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused deep distress to many who love me. As an artiste, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films express hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the distress caused to my dear ones. We also acknowledge that the responsibility for this rests with all of us who worked behind the film. With this realisation, we have collectively decided to remove such elements from the movie.”