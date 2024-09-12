Malayalam actor Mammootty took to X to mourn Sitaram Yechury's demise, and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear that my long-time dear friend is no longer with us"

After CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday, Malayalam actor Mammootty mourned his demise and shared a post on X to pay tribute. Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 19, 2024. He had been first admitted to the emergency ward and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He died due to pneumonia.

Mammootty mourns the death of Sitaram Yechury

Mammootty took to X and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear that my long-time dear friend @SitaramYechury is no longer with us. An efficient statesman, a wonderful human being, and a truly understanding friend. I will miss him dearly.”

Yechury was born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai. He studied at Delhi University during his graduation times and completed post-graduation at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He was a prominent Indian politician who held a seat in the CPM politburo for 32 years and served as the party's General Secretary from 2015. Additionally, he represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, from 2005 to 2017.

Mammootty says no power group in Malayalam cinema

Mammootty, who had maintained a studied silence days after the Hema committee's report on the Malayalam film industry was made public, said that there was no power group in the cinema. The Hema committee has mentioned a 15-member power group in the Malayalam film industry. He said that the police investigation was progressing effectively on the allegations that were raised recently and expected that the police would investigate it honestly.

About Malayalam superstar Mammootty

In a career spanning over five decades, the veteran superstar has donned the greasepaint in over 430 films, mostly in Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, and English. Winner of three National Awards for the best actor, he has also won numerous state and other popular awards for his acting, which made him a superstar and gave him the iconic status he holds. Despite his age, he continues to be the safest bet for any producer. In 2024, his film ‘Brahamyugam’ was well-received and is also slated for awards for his stellar performance. His fans call him the ‘ageless’ superstar.

