Mohanlal hospitalised due to breathing issues, doctors advise against crowded places

Updated on: 18 August,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mohanlal was in Gujarat to shoot for his upcoming film ‘L2: Empuraan’, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. He returned to Kochi, Kerala where his health condition worsened

Mohanlal Pic/Instagram

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been hospitalised due to breathing issues and myalgia (muscle pain). The 64-year-old was in Gujarat to shoot for his upcoming film ‘L2: Empuraan’. He returned to Kochi, Kerala where his health condition worsened. He was admitted to the Amrita Institute of Medical Science and is currently under observation. 


A statement issued by the hospital authorities was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on X. The document read, "This is to certify that I have examined Mr. Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No. 1198168, he is having complaints of High-grade fever, Breathing difficulty, and generalized myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places."




Earlier this month, Mohanlal announced Rs 3 crore through the ViswaSanthi Foundation for rehabilitation in Wayanad where massive landslides wreaked devastation. It is a non-profit organization established by Mohanlal in the name of his parents Viswanathan and Santhakumari in 2015.

Mohanlal visited the affected sites at Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, where around 206 people are still feared trapped. He also met with the affected people and interacted with the Army personnel engaged in the relief and rescue operations on site. The actor, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, was seen wearing an Army uniform during his visit. 

“The reason why I am here is that I belong to the 122 Infantry TA Madras Battalion. Our unit with 40 members was the first to arrive here. For the last 16 years, I have been with the Battalion and I interact with them regularly. I came here to thank the rescue team. We will all join hands together. This Bailey Bridge is itself a wonder,” he said while interacting with the media. 

Meanwhile on the acting front, 'L2: Empuraan' is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer' and the second installment of a planned trilogy directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Saniya Iyappan, Fazil, and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles. 

With such a star-studded lineup and a gripping storyline, 'L2: Empuraan' promises to be a significant addition to the Malayalam film industry.

(With inputs from Agencies)

