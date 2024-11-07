Breaking News
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in sexual assault case

Updated on: 07 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The police team, probing the case, filed a report in the local court for dropping actor Nivin Pauly’s name from the list of accused in the sexual assault case

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly on Wednesday got a clean chit in the sexual assault case. The police team, probing the case, filed a report in the local court for dropping Pauly’s name from the list of accused, while the investigation against the other five will continue. In September, a woman accused the actor and five others of sexually assaulting her. Soon after she levelled the allegations, Pauly, 40, denied the accusations, saying he had never seen nor spoken to the complainant.


After two days, Pauly filed a complaint with the State Police Chief (SPC) seeking a probe into what he termed were “baseless” accusations. Pauly said that he would fight it legally to prove his innocence. He claimed that he would fight the case not only for himself, but also for people facing similar accusations by women. Incidentally, when Pauly’s name surfaced, it attracted a lot of traction.


The Justice Hema Committee report was made public and highlighted the pitiable conditions of women in the film industry including sexual exploitation. Pauly, who has won two Kerala Film Awards, started as a software engineer before joining the film industry in 2010. He has worked in over 50 films. He turned producer with Action Hero Biju (2016) under his banner Pauly Jr Pictures.


