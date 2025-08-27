Mollywood actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed on stage during a live event. According to the latest updates, he is in a critical state, undergoing treatment

Mollywood actor and television presenter Rajesh Keshav recently collapsed on stage during a live event and was immediately rushed to a hospital. The incident happened in Kochi , where Rajesh was attending an event on Sunday night. He has been undergoing treatment ever since. Now, filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared his health update on Facebook. According to reports, Keshav is currently on ventilator support.

Rajesh Keshav in critical condition

According to Prathap Jayalakshmi, who shared Rajesh's health update on Facebook, the TV anchor suddenly collapsed on stage after suffering from cardiac arrest while attending the event. He was rushed to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, where he underwent angioplasty, says the filmmaker.

He wrote, "What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital. Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then.”

“Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy,” he added.

Who is Rajesh Keshav?

Rajesh Keshav starred in Malayalam films like Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose, and features P. Balachandran and P. Jayachandran's Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018). According to IMDb, he has Shero and Oru Vadakkan Therottam lined up as his next projects.

Apart from his film appearances, he also hosted several TV shows and live events. More updates on his health are awaited