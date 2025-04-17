Actress Vincy Aloshious accused Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaving with her on a film set under the influence of drugs, prompting a police raid at his hotel. Shine allegedly fled through a window during the raid, though no narcotics were found in his room

Shine Tom Chacko

After actress Vincy Aloshious claimed she was misbehaved with by a co-star under the influence of drugs on a film set, speculation arose that the actor in question was Shine Tom Chacko. Following her viral claims, a raid was conducted at a hotel where the actor was reportedly staying. However, upon learning about the raid, Chacko allegedly jumped through a window and fled the hotel.

According to CCTV footage aired by TV channels, Shine Tom Chacko can be seen making a dramatic exit through the third-floor window of his room and landing in the swimming pool. He then proceeds to take the stairs toward the reception area.

The raid was conducted at midnight by the Kerala Police’s District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). The team did not find any narcotic substances in Shine’s room. The actor is currently absconding and will be questioned once he is located.

Vincy Aloshious names Shine Tom Chacko in official complaint

Vincy Aloshious had earlier claimed that a co-actor misbehaved with her after consuming drugs on a film set. She has now officially named Shine Tom Chacko as the accused while filing a formal complaint with AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. Vincy and Shine star together in the upcoming film Sutrakkaranam.

Vincy had spoken about the incident after receiving online backlash for publicly stating that she would not work with individuals who use drugs.

Shine’s mother responds

Meanwhile, Shine’s mother, Maria, told the media that her son may have fled out of fear. “Did they (the DANSAF team) find anything in his room? I know him well. He might have been frightened. The police were not in uniform,” Maria told Mathrubhumi News.

Shine’s history with drug allegations

Shine Tom Chacko has a history of drug-related accusations. In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs. However, in February 2025, Shine and all other accused were acquitted by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court. The court, however, criticized the police for procedural lapses during the arrest, which ultimately led to the acquittal.