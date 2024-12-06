Breaking News
Malayalam actor Siddique arrested in rape case, later granted bail

Updated on: 06 December,2024 08:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malayalam actor Siddique was arrested and presented in court, where he was later granted bail. Reports suggest that he underwent a medical examination.

Malayalam actor Siddique arrested in rape case, later granted bail

In Pic: Malayalam actor Siddique

Malayalam actor Siddique has made headlines yet again. The actor, who has been caught in legal trouble, has once again created a stir as he was arrested today in connection with the sexual assault case against him. The actor was arrested and presented in court, where he was later granted bail. Reports suggest that he underwent a medical examination.


Malayalam actor Siddique was granted bail


If reports from PTI are to be believed, Malayalam actor Siddique was arrested earlier today, December 6, in connection with a sexual assault case and was later granted bail. Weeks after the Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to veteran Malayalam actor Siddique in a rape case, he appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, during which he was formally arrested and subsequently released on bail.


Today, the actor was arrested and underwent a medical examination at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. Later, he was granted bail after being produced before a court, as per PTI. Earlier, the apex court had granted him protection from arrest on November 19.

About charges against Malayalam actor Siddique 

After facing accusations of rape and sexual assault, Siddique resigned from his post as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the actor at the Museum Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on August 27. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred in 2016.

The case dates back to August this year when a female actor accused Siddique of sexually assaulting her in 2016. The survivor, a young woman, alleged that Siddique invited her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her.

In his plea, Siddique claimed that the complainant had subjected him to a "prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations" since 2019.

Siddique had moved the top court after the Kerala High Court, on September 24, denied him relief on the grounds that, in view of the seriousness of the accusations, his custodial interrogation was necessary for a proper investigation of the crime.

HEMA committee reveals the dark side of the Malayalam industry

These charges came after the Hema Committee. released its report, which suggested allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against several actors and directors in the Malayalam film industry. Multiple FIRs were registered against several high-profile actors and directors.

(Inputs from PTI)

