Malayalam actor Siddique's son Rasheen dies aged 37 due to respiratory issues

Malayalam actor Siddique with his sons Rasheen and Shaheen

Malayalam actor Siddique's elder son, Rasheen, has passed away at the age of 37, after suffering from respiratory issues. Rasheen was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after he complained of respiratory issues. According to reports, Rasheen was rushed from his house in Kakkanad in Kochi to a private hospital along Palarivattom bypass. However, he was declared brought dead, said hospital sources.

He passed away on Thursday, June 27, marking a significant loss for the Siddique family. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The burial was set to be held at Padivattom Juma Masjid on Thursday evening, reported The Hindu.

The Malayalam film community has sent in their condolences for actor Siddique and his family during this challenging time. The outpouring of support and condolences from colleagues and fans underscores Siddique's impact on the industry and the respect he commands.

Rasheen was Siddique’s elder son. He is survived by his father and his younger brother, Shaheen Siddique and sister Farheen. Shaheen is also an actor, known for his roles in several Malayalam films. He made his debut in the Mammootty-starrer 'Pathemari' and was last seen in 'Sesham Mike-il Fathima'. He played prominent roles in films, including 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham', 'Sashiyum Sakunthalayum', among others.

Born with special needs, Rasheen had been battling health issues for an extended period. Rasheen, who went by the pet name Sappy, was introduced to the media during the wedding of his younger brother, actor Shaheen Siddique, in 2023. Siddique had shared the pictures and videos from Sappy’s birthday celebrations on social media.

Photos of the family, including Shaheen's wife Amrutha Das, Siddique, and Rasheen, went viral on social media. Shaheen's love and care for his brother were evident, and he cherished the moments they spent together. In interviews, Shaheen mentioned how Rasheen was always the first to know about the happenings in their lives, highlighting the deep connection they shared.