Reportedly, Dileep Shankar checked into the hotel room about four days back while he was shooting for a TV show called Panchagni

In pic: Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room; actor Seema G. pens emotional note

Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday. Reports have it that the police have registered a complaint after a hotel staff member found him dead in the room. Reportedly, Dileep checked into the hotel room about four days back while he was shooting for a TV show called Panchagni. The update further claimed that the hotel staff shared that Dileep had not left his room for two days, and the foul smell led them to break into the room where they found him dead.

A report in Hindustan Times claims that Dileep had checked into the hotel in Thiruvananthapuram four days ago. After two days of him not leaving the room, the foul smell emanating from the room led the hotel staff to barge in. After they found him dead, the staff immediately informed the police, who arrived on the scene. Cantonment ACP told News9Live that the information about the cause of death and other aspects of the case will be disclosed after the post-mortem, though no foul play has been detected, according to the police.

After the news of Dileep's demise surfaced online, actor Seema G. Nair penned a long and emotional tribute to the late actor through a Facebook post. “You called me five days ago, and I couldn’t talk because I had a headache that day. Now I found out the news when a journalist called me. What happened to you, Dileep…why did this happen, God, I don’t even know what to write…my tributes to you,” actor Seema G. Nair penned.

Reports have it that Dileep was suffering from some health-related issues, but nothing has been clarified on that part. Meanwhile, the director of the show Dileep was working on also talked about the tragic incident.

Director Manoj, while talking to Manorama, shared that the team had called for a two-day break from the shooting, and during this time, the actor did not answer calls from him or his co-stars. He was totally missing in action, as per what was informed by the director of the show.