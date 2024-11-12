Breaking News
Updated on: 12 November,2024 10:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal is currently in Spain living the slow life. The actor was last seen in the film 'Varshangalkku Shesham' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav is an actor by profession. But when he is not on set, he prefers to go backpacking. One glance at his Instagram feed and we know that he is extremely fond of traveling and discovering new places. Despite being the son of Mollywood's biggest star, he does not travel luxuriously. His mother and wife of Mohanlal, Suchitra revealed that Pranav is currently living a slow life in Spain, working on a farm. 


Pranav Mohanlal's life in Spain 


In an interview with FTQ with Rekha Menon, Suchitra spoke about how her son is working on a farm in the European nation in exchange for food and shelter. Talking about Appu (Pranav's nickname)in Malayalam she said, "Appu is in Spain now working on a farm or something. There’s no money involved, only accommodation and food. Sometimes, the work involves looking after horses or lambs. It’s an experience. He shares stories whenever he’s back from his travels.”


Pranav has only done a handful of films and isn't always active in the industry, unlike his peers. Suchitra said that he is interested in acting but is very picky when it comes to his roles and films. “I like to listen to scripts, so I sit and listen. He does one film every two years. I ask him to do at least two films per year. But when I think about it, I realise he’s trying to balance everything.” She also stated that she has ‘no wish’ for Pranav to act in Mohanlal’s films because ‘people will compare them and judge them’ for it."

About Pranav Mohanlal's acting career

Pranav began his acting career as a child artist in his father's film 'Onnaman' in 2002. In 2003, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for the film Punarjani. In 2005, he was an assistant director for the Tamil film 'Papanasam', a remake of his father’s Malayalam film 'Drishyam', and the Malayalam film 'Life of Josutty'.

He made his debut as a lead actor in 2018 with the Malayalam film 'Aadhi'. He came into the limelight with the 2022 film 'Hridayam' directed by his friend and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film was a big hit and will also be remade in Hindi too. He was last seen in the film 'Varshangalkku Shesham' which was released in April this year The film was also directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It got mixed reviews and performed decently at the box office. 

