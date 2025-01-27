Mammootty unveiled the teaser of Malayalam cinema's most anticipated film 'L2E Empuraan' on Sunday evening at a grand event in Kochi. The event reunited him with Mohanlal

Mohanlal and Mammootty

Listen to this article Mammootty calls L2E Empuraan 'biggest small film', Mohanlal reacts x 00:00

The grand teaser launch of the upcoming film 'L2E: Empuraan' brought the big Ms of Mollywood together under one roof on Sunday evening in Kochi, Kerala. Mammootty came to show his support for the Mohanlal-starrer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film written by Murali Gopi is the sequel to blockbuster Lucifer that was released in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mammootty reacts to L2E Empuraan teaser

At 7.07 pm on January 26, the teaser was unveiled by Mammootty in the presence of the film's cast including Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier. After the teaser was unveiled, Mammootty took the stage to share his thoughts on the film. He praised the film’s grandeur and Prithviraj’s ambitious vision. he joked that he never expected Prithviraj to make such a small film. "This is the biggest small film we have ever seen. I wish him all the best and may the success of Empuraan become Malayalam cinema’s success as well and may we all be a part of it.”

Mohanlal, on the other hand, who has worked in three films directed by Prithviraj (Lucifer, Bro Daddy, Empuraan), also praised his directorial skills. The superstar hailed him as the "chosen one" commending his dedication to the craft. “He is a very cruel director. He will extract what he wants from us and that’s how films need to be made. Actors perform well because of their directors. I have worked with many directors and a couple of them are here tonight. I trust my directors. As an actor, I have high hopes for Prithviraj. He will be one of the best directors in India,” he said.

The joke about Empuraan being a small film was continued by Mohanlal as well. Reacting to Mammotty's playful comment, Lal said that sets of the film were so small that there were just 300-400 people. “If he considers this a small film, I’m curious to see what his idea of a big film looks like,” he added.

L2E Empuraan teaser

The teaser opens in place in Northern Iraq's Qaraqoosh, dubbed as the ghost town. The teaser opens with a war like situation in the country. Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpally is still a mysterious character, but is also hinted as a saviour. Actor Indrajit Sukumaran returns as the narrator and gives a brief description about Mohanlal's character who will be identified as Abram Qureshi in the sequel. The teaser gives a glimpse of returning characters of Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as well.

About Lucifer

Lucifer (2019), which marked Sukumaran’s directorial debut, had leading man Mohanlal play the dual roles of politician Stephen Nedumpally and international gangster Abraam Khureshi. With it becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films, the stakes are naturally higher for the second part. Sukumaran kicked off the project in north India last October.

While the actor-director Prithviraj had a cameo in Lucifer, his role will be fleshed out in the next installment. A source informed Mid-day a while ago that Empuraan won’t be a sequel in the true sense. “It won’t pick up where Lucifer ended. Instead, Empuraan will focus on what happened before, how the primary characters crossed paths with one another and got to the point where the events of Lucifer happened. Additionally, it will show the protagonist’s journey ahead, including how Prithviraj’s mercenary character becomes significant in his life.” Sukumaran is evidently mounting his third directorial venture on a big canvas. The action thriller will be not only shot across six countries, but also released as a multi-lingual in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.