Mammootty: Don't think banning reviews will save the film industry

Actors Mammootty and Jyotika's first film together titled 'Kathaal-The Core' released in theatres today. The megastar recently said that banning film reviews won't save the film industry. He was speaking to the press during the promotions of the film in Kochi. He said that one person's views should not influence other person's view and every person should have their own views about a film.

The actor shared his thought at a time when review bombing has become a matter of concern for filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry.

“Let there be films and reviews. But it is important that people have their own opinion about the film they are watching. I don't think banning reviews will save the film industry,' Mammootty said at the press conference.

"The film-goers watch a film of their choice without being influenced," he said, adding that film "review" is different from "roasting".

Recently, the Kochi police had registered the first-ever case of review bombing after a filmmaker alleged there has been deliberate attempts to degrade his movie. The Kerala High Court directed the state police chief to have a closer look at the vested interests playing truant especially in the social media when new films are released.

Those charged include social media giants Face book, You Tube and seven others and the police has begun its probe into this.

The Ernakulam Central Police registered the FIR based on a complaint by film director Ubaini Ebrahim after he found that the social media was flooded with negative reviews of his recently released Malayalam film 'Rahel Makan Kora'.

Incidentally, the High Court in October acting on a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, the director of the film 'Aromalinte Adyathe Pranayam' said that he believed his film got a negative impact due to the alleged foul play by vloggers and sought action.

Meanwhile, Mammootty and Jyotika's recent film is a strong emotional drama. Narrated by actress Jyotika, Mammootty’s character is someone who is rather distant from his family and is soon estranged from them. A feud erupts which leaves the once happy family with a bitter relationship. Trying his best to fix the damage, the story of ‘Kathaal’ is yet another example of the experimental projects that are very typical in Malayalam cinema, as it is known to be the most experimental and unconventional film industry in the South.