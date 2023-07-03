Suriya’s wife Jyothika shares a glimpse of their family vacation in the Faroe Islands

Suriya, and his wife Jyothika, are now on vacation in the Faroe Islands with their families. Jyothika took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of their vacation

In Pic: Suriya and family. (Pic- Jyothika's Instagram)

Suriya, his wife Jyothika, and their two children, Dev and Diya, are one of the most loved families down South. The pair maintains a low-key personal life, but for the first time, they shared snippets of their holiday. They are now on vacation in the Faroe Islands with their families.

Jyothika took to her Instagram to share some holiday photos with her husband, actor Suriya, and their children. Their vacation offered us wanderlust ambitions - from family selfies to lengthy rides and wonderful meals to stunning scenery. They are also seen in the video celebrating their son Dev's birthday on a cruise. After 16 years of marriage, the couple still appears to be madly in love with each other.

The Jai Bhim actor appears to be in great shape and looks gorgeous in the images. As stated above, the couple always maintain a low-key profile when it comes to their personal life, this was a one-in-million opportunity to catch a glimpse of them vacationing together. She wrote in the video's caption, "Travel not to escape life... But for life not to escape us!"

Meanwhile, Jyothika is awaiting the release of her forthcoming Malayalam film ‘Kaathal: The Core’, in which she co-stars with Mammootty. The film, directed by Jeo Baby of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, is set to release on the big screen on May 11, 2023. She is also expected to work with Thalapathy Vijay in his next ‘Thalapathy68’, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The pair collaborated on the hit flicks ‘Kushi and Thirumalai’.

The actress is poised to make her Bollywood comeback in Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming flick, ‘Sri’. She also appears in Ajay Devgn's thriller, which also stars R Madhavan in a pivotal role. This will be her first appearance in Bollywood in 25 years. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’, directed by Priyadarshan.

Suriya, on the other hand, is hard at work on his next film, ‘Kanguva’, directed by Siva. He is undergoing a major body transformation in order to portray two roles in the film. It is his most expensive picture to date, and it stars Disha Patani as the female protagonist.