The movie, titled Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, had its first poster released on his birthday, sparking excitement around the interesting title, take a look:

Dominic movie

Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Saturday. In the past few years, he’s taken on some unique projects, and now he’s finally shared an update with his fans about his next film. The movie, titled Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, had its first poster released on his birthday, sparking excitement around the interesting title.

Mammootty Birthday: South star unveils Dominic first look

The poster, directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, shows Mammootty dressed in a bathrobe, but he’s not the main focus of the image. Instead, there’s a board filled with pictures that are connected by lines, suggesting some kind of investigation. A purse is also lying on the floor in the room, hinting that Mammootty might be playing a detective in the movie.

Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' purse , Directed by @menongautham & Produced by @MKampanyOffl pic.twitter.com/DQdbxbUhYC — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 7, 2024

Mammootty reacts to Justice Hema Committee report

Veteran Malayalam actor and film producer Mammootty has finally reacted to the findings and uproar over the Justice Hema Committee report that levelled sexual misconduct allegations against his peers from the entertainment industry. The three-time National Award-winning star took to Facebook and penned a comprehensive post stating that no ‘power groups’ exist and everyone should let courts decide the punishments instead of creating a divide.

The translated post by Mammootty read, “The developments currently being faced by the Malayalam film industry are the basis for this post. It is the protocol of the organization that the actors' association and its leadership should first respond to such matters. It is because I believe that opinions should be expressed only after such official responses that I have waited this long. Cinema is a reflection of society. All the good and bad aspects of society are present in cinema as well. The film industry is something that society closely observes. Therefore, every little and big issue that happens in this field becomes a topic of major discussion. Those working in the film industry must remain vigilant and careful to ensure that nothing undesirable occurs.”

He continued, “The Justice Hema Committee was formed by the government to study the film industry, prepare a report, suggest solutions, and recommend actions in light of certain incidents that should never have occurred. The suggestions and solutions outlined in that report are wholeheartedly welcomed and supported. This is the time when all the associations in the film industry, without any division, should join hands to implement those suggestions.”