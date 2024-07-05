Manjummel Boys and Aavesham get a shoutout at Wimbledon! Malayalam movies take over their social media

In the post, Wimbledon shared a video of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with the caption, "Alcaraz fans, happy alle?!"

Manjummel Boys

The Malayalam movie "Aavesham" made it into the spotlight at Wimbledon. One of its popular songs, "Illuminati," and a well-known dialogue were featured in an Instagram post by Wimbledon.

In the post, Wimbledon shared a video of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with the caption, "Alcaraz fans, happy alle?!" This line is a famous dialogue from the movie starring Fahadh Faasil.

The post didn't just include the famous dialogue; it also featured the hit song "Illuminati" from the same movie. The singer of "Illuminati" and Amazon Prime Video both commented on the post. Earlier, Wimbledon posted a picture of players that looked like a scene from the Malayalam movie "Manjummel Boys." However, the post has now been deleted.

"Aavesham" and "Manjummel Boys" are two of the biggest Malayalam movie hits of 2024.

Where you can watch Manjummel Boys in India?

Embark on a gripping survival thriller like no other as 'Manjummel Boys' transports you to the world of Kodaikanal, where a group of friends find themselves in a perilously deep pit from which no one has ever returned. Are the bonds of friendship strong enough to withstand the looming danger of the unknown? This adrenaline-packed survival thriller based on a true story has already left audiences on the edge of their seats and to further captivate the audiences, this mega hit with an IMDb rating of 8.6 is all set to stream in Hindi as well in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada exclusively, on Disney+ Hotstar, starting May 5th, 2024!

This immaculately directed movie by Chidambaram, features powerhouse performances from actors - Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi amongst others. The film is based on a true-life story and has been receiving rave reviews from audiences. The film has become the fastest Malayalam film to collect Rs 100 crore at the box office in less than two weeks since its release.

Director and writer of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying. Now associating with Disney+ Hotstar to take the movie accessible for audience across the country in their preferred language is an absolute pleasure and hope the audience embraces it with the same love and excitement.