'This is most open Wimbledon in 20 years': Zverev

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev placed himself amongst the serious contenders for the Wimbledon title on Saturday, insisting that this year’s showpiece “is the most open in 20 years.”

The World No. 4 has never got past the last 16 at the All England Club. However with Roger Federer retired, Rafael Nadal resting and both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray carrying injuries, the 27-year-old predicts a power vacuum in south-west London.

“I think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favourites, in terms of potential winners,” said Zverev.

“I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament. I don’t think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right?”

