Famous Marathi singer and actor, Rahul Deshpande, shared a long note on Instagram informing his fans that he and his wife Neha have mutually parted ways. He also revealed that their legal divorce was finalised a year ago in September 2024

Acclaimed Marathi singer and actor, Rahul Deshpande, recently took to Instagram to announce his separation from his wife, Neha. On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, he shared a long note sharing the news with his fans and followers. Rahul, who had been married to Neha for 17 years, revealed that he and his ex-wife got legally separated last year in September.

Rahul Deshpande announces divorce

Rahul, in his long post wrote, "Dear Friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024."

The National Award-winning singer further added, "I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability. While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul."

Rahul Deshpande's career

Rahul is a well-known playback singer and actor in the Marathi industry. He comes from a family of renowned musicians with his grandfather being the legendary Vasantrao Deshpande. Rahul has previously won the National Award for his tremendous work in the Marathi film named Me Vasantrao. He won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer. Interestingly, he was also the lead actor in the film.

Rahul has also appeared as the judge on reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Little Champs that aired on Zee Marathi as well as Sangeet Samrat Parva 2 on Zee Yuva.