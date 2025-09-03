Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 4,099 idols immersed till 6 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Marathi actor Rahul Deshpande announces divorce from wife Neha after 17 years of marriage

Marathi actor Rahul Deshpande announces divorce from wife Neha after 17 years of marriage

Updated on: 03 September,2025 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Famous Marathi singer and actor, Rahul Deshpande, shared a long note on Instagram informing his fans that he and his wife Neha have mutually parted ways. He also revealed that their legal divorce was finalised a year ago in September 2024

Marathi actor Rahul Deshpande announces divorce from wife Neha after 17 years of marriage

Rahul Deshpande and wife Neha Deshpande

Listen to this article
Marathi actor Rahul Deshpande announces divorce from wife Neha after 17 years of marriage
x
00:00

Acclaimed Marathi singer and actor, Rahul Deshpande, recently took to Instagram to announce his separation from his wife, Neha. On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, he shared a long note sharing the news with his fans and followers. Rahul, who had been married to Neha for 17 years, revealed that he and his ex-wife got legally separated last year in September.

Rahul Deshpande announces divorce

Acclaimed Marathi singer and actor, Rahul Deshpande, recently took to Instagram to announce his separation from his wife, Neha. On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, he shared a long note sharing the news with his fans and followers. Rahul, who had been married to Neha for 17 years, revealed that he and his ex-wife got legally separated last year in September.

Rahul Deshpande announces divorce



Rahul, in his long post wrote, "Dear Friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that's why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024."


The National Award-winning singer further added, "I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability. While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul."

Rahul Deshpande's career

Rahul is a well-known playback singer and actor in the Marathi industry. He comes from a family of renowned musicians with his grandfather being the legendary Vasantrao Deshpande. Rahul has previously won the National Award for his tremendous work in the Marathi film named Me Vasantrao. He won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer. Interestingly, he was also the lead actor in the film.

Rahul has also appeared as the judge on reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Little Champs that aired on Zee Marathi as well as Sangeet Samrat Parva 2 on Zee Yuva.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

divorce Marathi films Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK