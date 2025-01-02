Unni Mukundan who is basking in the success of his recently released film Marco has made an appeal to the audience. The actor said that he is feeling helpless and only the audience can help

Unni Mukundan in Marco

Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan is over the moon with the success of his recently released film 'Marco' that is dominating the screens across the country. The film directed by Haneef Adeni narrates the story of two rival families. The film has been in news for its extremely violent stunts and brutal ways in which murder is depicted. Amid the film's successful theatrical run, Mukundan has made an appeal to the audience.

On Wednesday, actor Unni Mukundan took to his Instagram handle to request the audience to not engage in piracy. Of late, there have been several reports of films still running in theatres getting leaked online. Marco has also became a victim of the same.

"Please don't watch pirated movies. We are helpless. I'm feeling helpless. Only YOU can stop this. By not watching/downloading the films online. It's a request," the actor wrote on Instagram.

About the film Marco

The film has been in the news for its extreme violent depiction. Several have been calling it the most violent film to come from India is recent memory. The film narrates the story of Marco and his love and loyalty towards his family who adopted him as a kid. Marco is known as a devil in the family who would go to any extent to save his family from harm. Therefore when Marco's younger brother, Victor, a brilliant blind man, is brutally murdered, he takes charge to end the culprits. In the process, we see the 'devil' side of Marco as he goes on a killing spree. His family also gets in the harm's way in the course of the film and some of the murder scenes include brutal methods of killing.

The film that also stars Siddiqui and Jagadish has been lauded for its plot and stylised action sequences very meticulously performed by the lead actor.

Baby John shows being replaced by Marco

Marco was released in theatres on December 20. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Varun Dhawan's Baby John shows have been replaced by Marco’s Hindi version. Unni Mukundan, took to X recently and shared that about 140 extra shows were being added for Marco's Hindi version. Unni took to his X and wrote, "140+ extra shows added in Hindi for M🅰️RCO."

The entertainment portal while talking about the Baby John shows, quoted a source saying, "There’s a curiosity to see it (Marco) as many are claiming that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultra-violent film Animal (2023) looks like a kiddie movie in front of Marco because of its excessive violent scenes. Hence, there’s a demand for it, and Baby John’s shows are being replaced with that of Marco and also films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King."

Baby John also had Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to contend with during its release, despite the film entering its fourth week now.