Baby John & Marco

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John hit the theatres on Christmas, but now, just three days after its release, the movie is already struggling to stay afloat. Reports have shown that Baby John is being replaced by the Malayalam Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco's Hindi version in North India. While Baby John hit the theatres on December 25, Marco hit the big screen on December 20. The latter received good reviews despite its violent content.

Baby John shows being replaced by Marco

Marco was released in theatres on December 20, and now, Bollywood Hungama's report stated that Baby John shows are being replaced by Marco’s Hindi version. Superstar Unni Mukundan, who is super happy with the film's performance, took to X and shared that about 140 extra shows were being added for Marco's Hindi version. Unni took to his X and wrote, "140+ extra shows added in Hindi for M🅰️RCO."

Hungama, while talking about the Baby John shows, quoted a source saying, "There’s a curiosity to see it (Marco) as many are claiming that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultra-violent film Animal (2023) looks like a kiddie movie in front of Marco because of its excessive violent scenes. Hence, there’s a demand for it, and Baby John’s shows are being replaced with that of Marco and also films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King."

Baby John also had Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to contend with during its release, despite the film entering its fourth week now.

About Baby John and Marco

Marco is performing well at the box office. The movie has collected about Rs 29.9 crore net in India, meanwhile, as per Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 57 crore. The film will be released in a Telugu version on January 1. The film is touted to be one of India’s most violent films. The movie, which stars Unni in the lead role, is directed by Haneef Adeni.

Meanwhile, Baby John is directed by Khalees and is backed by Atlee. It is a remake of the famous Tamil movie Theri. According to the report, the movie has collected about Rs 19.65 crore net in India so far and Rs 27.60 crore worldwide.

Interestingly, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which now enters its fourth week, is earning better than Baby John. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his social media handle that Allu Arjun’s actioner “remains the top choice for moviegoers, even with a sharp reduction in shows to accommodate Baby John.”