Pushpa 2 song Dammunte Pattukora' that depicts the clash between Pushparaj and Shekhawat has been pulled down from the internet. The move comes amid Allu Arjun's legal case

Controversies refuse to die down around Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his recently released film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Amid the legal row including the superstar, the makers of the film has been taken down the song 'Dammunte Pattukora' from all social media sites shortly after its release online. Released by T-Series, the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Allu Arjun, features lyrics written by director Sukumar. The song was released online on December 24 and its bold lyrics made it go viral immediately. Some also questioned the timing of the song's release.

The song captures the clash between Allu Arjun's Pushparaj and Fahadh Faasil's cop role Shekhawat. The lyrics of 'Dammunte Pattukora' include bold lines such as "If you've got the guts, catch me Shekhawat" and "If you catch me, I’ll abandon the syndicate". The song gained widespread attention for its bold lyrics. Some discussed the timing of the song's release and the implications the lyrics would have on Allu Arjun's ongoing case. He is the 11th accused in the case of a woman who died in a stampede that happened on the night of December 4 at Sandhya theatre during 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

T-Series uploaded the song on all its channels on December 24. They later pulled down the song hours after its release online reportedly fearing a potential controversy.

Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 team announce Rs 2 crore aid to victim's family

The stampede claimed the life of a woman and left her son critically injured. The eight-year-old child is currently battling for his life at a hospital in Hyderabad. The makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule have announced a total of Rs 2 crore in financial support for the eight-year-old boy. Speaking to the media, Allu Aravind, according to news agency PTI, said, “The boy, Sri Teja, is recovering. Now, he is not on a ventilator. To support the family, we should provide him Rs 2 crore: Rs 1 crore by Allu Arjun, Rs 50 lakh by Mythri Movie Makers, and Rs 50 lakh by director Sukumar. We will disburse this money through Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju.”

Allu Aravind also talked about the boy's condition and stated: “I cannot interact with the family due to the legal problems. With the police’s permission, once, 10 days back, I visited him. He was then recovering.”

Earlier, Allu Arjun had announced that he would contribute a total of Rs 25 lakh to help the victim recover and would closely monitor his health. The latest update in the case also revealed that Allu Arjun was asked to appear for an inquiry after claims surfaced suggesting that Hyderabad Police had informed him about Revathi’s death during the stampede while he was at Sandhya Theatre watching his recently released film.