Since the team behind Marco was unable to include Riyaz Khan's fight scenes even in its OTT release, they shared the clip on YouTube to tackle the outrage

Riyaz Khan in Marco

Listen to this article Marco makers release Riyaz Khan’s deleted fight scenes with Unni Mukundan - watch video x 00:00

The makers of Marco starring Unni Mukundan have released the deleted fight scenes between the lead actor and Riyaz Khan, who had a cameo in the action thriller. Riyaz played the role of CI Imran Malik in the Haneef Adeni directorial. Since the team behind the film was unable to include the scenes even in its OTT release, the makers shared the clip on YouTube to tackle the outrage.

Riyaz Khan’s deleted scenes from Marco

Taking to Instagram, the makers wrote in a statement, “As promised by the producer and production company, we have released Actor Riyaz Khan’s deleted sequences via Cubes Entertainments YouTube channel, as this is a fight scene with no excessive violence involved. We always stand by our commitments and ensure that we deliver on our word. However, we cannot take responsibility for other circulating information that falls beyond our control, as we remain committed to adhering to prevailing rules and regulations.”

Violence in Marco condemned by viewers

While it is the censor board’s scissors that a filmmaker dreads the most, the makers of the Malayalam film Marco faced criticism from viewers instead, despite getting a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Marco, which had a good run at the box office, was released without seven minutes of content that the Board objected to, but a section of viewers condemned scenes of violence, including one that shows the killing of a baby and another featuring a pregnant woman being tortured.

The CBFC’s regional office in Trivandrum was reportedly inundated with complaints from viewers who questioned how such content was cleared for release and urged for stricter guidelines on graphic violence in Indian films.

First Malayalam film with ‘A’ rating to gross over Rs 100 cr

Marco became the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over a whopping Rs 100 crore. Produced by Shareef Muhammad for Cubes Entertainments, the film was released on Christmas and set the cash registers ringing.

Apart from Unni Mukundan, Marco also features Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh among others. The film has cinematography by Chandru Selvaraj and music by Ravi Basrur.