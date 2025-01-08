Malayalam film 'Marco' surprises at the box office, but is it really your cup of tea? 

Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco has surprised all with its box office performance. The film is largely making news for its portrayal of violence against any and every living being

Marco

Picture this- nearing the climax of the film 'Marco', there is a scene where one of the primary so-called antagonist is consuming meat aggressively. Sounds like a pretty common scene to show the aggressive nature of an antagonist. But with all the gore, brutal, yet innovative blood bath that you have witnessed in the past two hours makes one wonder- is that really just regular poultry meat or human meat. The film so far has been something that one can imagine to take place inside a mutton/chicken shop, where human body, dogs and even kids are slaughtered left, right and center. Can you stomach this kind of brutal violence. If yes, then this a must watch in the theatres.

And it is not like the film does not have a plot. It does. Sometimes faltering logic nevertheless has one to support the non-stop violence.

The film revolves around Marco (played effortlessly by Unni Mukundan). He was an orphan who was adopted into the Adattu family. He is shown to be extremely loyal to the family and would go to any extent in serving and protecting them. The kids in the family know him as the devil but not the ones that they would be scared of. They call him devil for his physical prowess that he has displayed time and again in a bid to protect his near and dear ones. But when tragedy strikes in the film, Marco loses all cool and goes on a killing spree only to discover he has been played. The film revolves around two powerful families at loggerhead each trying their best to keep their near and dear ones alive.

The film is definitely not one for the soft hearted. There is a lot of blood on screen and as the film approaches the climax it only gets harsher with the innovative ways in which people on the screen get murdered. On the other hand, if you can stomach some gore and convince yourself that it is all prosthetics, then you might enjoy the stylised stunts and execution of the same.

Marco's box office performance

Running strong on word of mouth, the film made its way to audiences outside of Kerala. The film's Hindi version has grossed over Rs 9 crore so far and is expected to do better. It has beat the Hindi dubbed versions of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam and Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life).